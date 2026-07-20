48 hours, One Engine, Zero time to waste

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A new U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules engine and propeller assembly is being lifted into position at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 6, 2026. The U.S. Air Force C-130J’s Super Hercules currently deployed with the 75th EAS are from the U.S. Air Force Reserve's 815th Airlift Squadron at Kessler Air Force Base, Mississippi, and bring expanded airlift capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)