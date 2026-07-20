From left U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgts. Joseph Lee, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron avionics specialist and Robert Koltas, 75th aerospace propulsion craftsman, attach a new engine onto a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 6, 2026. The U.S. Air Force C-130J’s Super Hercules currently deployed with the 75th EAS are from the U.S. Air Force Reserve's 815th Airlift Squadron at Kessler Air Force Base, Mississippi, and bring expanded airlift capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 02:59
|Photo ID:
|9845744
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-SW533-1088
|Resolution:
|5612x3741
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 48 hours, One Engine, Zero time to waste [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.