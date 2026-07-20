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    48 hours, One Engine, Zero time to waste [Image 6 of 14]

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    48 hours, One Engine, Zero time to waste

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    08.03.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacques Roy, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron lead crew chief, reviews aircraft forms at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 6, 2026. The U.S. Air Force C-130J’s Super Hercules currently deployed with the 75th EAS are from the U.S. Air Force Reserve's 815th Airlift Squadron at Kessler Air Force Base, Mississippi, and bring expanded airlift capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 02:59
    Photo ID: 9845743
    VIRIN: 260704-F-SW533-1080
    Resolution: 4981x3321
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, 48 hours, One Engine, Zero time to waste [Image 14 of 14], by MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    48 hours, One Engine, Zero time to waste
    48 hours, One Engine, Zero time to waste
    48 hours, One Engine, Zero time to waste
    48 hours, One Engine, Zero time to waste
    48 hours, One Engine, Zero time to waste
    48 hours, One Engine, Zero time to waste
    48 hours, One Engine, Zero time to waste
    48 hours, One Engine, Zero time to waste
    48 hours, One Engine, Zero time to waste
    48 hours, One Engine, Zero time to waste
    48 hours, One Engine, Zero time to waste
    48 hours, One Engine, Zero time to waste
    48 hours, One Engine, Zero time to waste
    48 hours, One Engine, Zero time to waste

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    Camp Lemonnier
    75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron
    406th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Djibouti
    449th Air Expeditionary WIng

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