48 hours, One Engine, Zero time to waste

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Koltas, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron aerospace propulsion craftsman, readies a new U.S. Air Force C-130J engine for mounting on an aircraft at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 6, 2026. The U.S. Air Force C-130J’s Super Hercules currently deployed with the 75th EAS are from the U.S. Air Force Reserve's 815th Airlift Squadron at Kessler Air Force Base, Mississippi, and bring expanded airlift capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)