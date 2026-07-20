48 hours, One Engine, Zero time to waste

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From the left, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joseph Lee, 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron avionics specialist, Tech. Sgt. Gerald Bell and Tech. Sgt. Robert Koltas, 75th EAS aerospace propulsions craftsmen, remove an engine stand from under a new U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules engine at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, July 6, 2026. The U.S. Air Force C-130J’s Super Hercules currently deployed with the 75th EAS are from the Mississippi Air Force Reserve's 815th Airlift Squadron at Kessler Air Force Base, bringing expanded airlift capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)