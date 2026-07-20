507th Medical Squadron celebrates Col. Lisa Haik’s promotion

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Col. Lisa Haik, commander of the 507th Medical Squadron, smiles as her daughter, Chelsea Haik, and her son, Matthew Haik, pin her new rank on her shoulders at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 1, 2026. The ceremony was attended by members of the 507th Air Refueling Wing and the 507th Medical Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katriel Coffee)