507th Medical Squadron celebrates Col. Lisa Haik’s promotion

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Col. Lisa Haik, commander of the 507th Medical Squadron, repeats the oath of office as Col. Matthew Ghormley, director of Mobility Forces, United States Air Forces, Europe and Africa administers the oath. Ghormley was the commander of the 507th Air Refueling Wing when Haik was first hired as the commander of the 507th MDS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katriel Coffee)