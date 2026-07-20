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    507th Medical Squadron celebrates Col. Lisa Haik’s promotion [Image 2 of 4]

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    507th Medical Squadron celebrates Col. Lisa Haik’s promotion

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katriel Coffee 

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    Col. Lisa Haik, commander of the 507th Medical Squadron, repeats the oath of office as Col. Matthew Ghormley, director of Mobility Forces, United States Air Forces, Europe and Africa administers the oath. Ghormley was the commander of the 507th Air Refueling Wing when Haik was first hired as the commander of the 507th MDS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katriel Coffee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 14:52
    Photo ID: 9845046
    VIRIN: 260801-F-TL994-4457
    Resolution: 4969x3549
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 507th Medical Squadron celebrates Col. Lisa Haik’s promotion [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Katriel Coffee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    507th Medical Squadron celebrates Col. Lisa Haik’s promotion
    507th Medical Squadron celebrates Col. Lisa Haik’s promotion
    507th Medical Squadron celebrates Col. Lisa Haik’s promotion
    507th Medical Squadron celebrates Col. Lisa Haik’s promotion

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    507ARW, 507MDS, Okies, Promotion

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