507th Medical Squadron celebrates Col. Lisa Haik’s promotion

Col. Lisa Haik, commander of the 507th Medical Squadron, stands for the singing of the national anthem during her promotion ceremony, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 1, 2026. The ceremony took place during the 507th Air Refueling Wing’s August Unit Training Assembly.
(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katriel Coffee)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2026 14:52
|Photo ID:
|9845039
|VIRIN:
|260801-F-TL994-1209
|Resolution:
|5411x3865
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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