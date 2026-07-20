507th Medical Squadron celebrates Col. Lisa Haik’s promotion

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Col. Lisa Haik, commander of the 507th Medical Squadron, stands for the singing of the national anthem during her promotion ceremony, at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aug. 1, 2026. The ceremony took place during the 507th Air Refueling Wing’s August Unit Training Assembly.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katriel Coffee)