Col. Lisa Haik, 507th Medical Squadron commander, addresses the audience during her promotion ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aug, 1, 2026. The ceremony was attended by Haik’s family, friends and members of the 507th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katriel Coffee)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2026 14:52
|Photo ID:
|9845030
|VIRIN:
|260801-F-TL994-9778
|Resolution:
|4796x3426
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 507th Medical Squadron celebrates Col. Lisa Haik’s promotion [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Katriel Coffee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.