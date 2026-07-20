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    507th Medical Squadron celebrates Col. Lisa Haik’s promotion [Image 4 of 4]

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    507th Medical Squadron celebrates Col. Lisa Haik’s promotion

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katriel Coffee 

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    Col. Lisa Haik, 507th Medical Squadron commander, addresses the audience during her promotion ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aug, 1, 2026. The ceremony was attended by Haik’s family, friends and members of the 507th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katriel Coffee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 14:52
    Photo ID: 9845030
    VIRIN: 260801-F-TL994-9778
    Resolution: 4796x3426
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 507th Medical Squadron celebrates Col. Lisa Haik’s promotion [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Katriel Coffee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    507th Medical Squadron celebrates Col. Lisa Haik’s promotion
    507th Medical Squadron celebrates Col. Lisa Haik’s promotion
    507th Medical Squadron celebrates Col. Lisa Haik’s promotion
    507th Medical Squadron celebrates Col. Lisa Haik’s promotion

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    507ARW, 507MDS, Okies, Promotion

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