507th Medical Squadron celebrates Col. Lisa Haik’s promotion

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Col. Lisa Haik, 507th Medical Squadron commander, addresses the audience during her promotion ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Aug, 1, 2026. The ceremony was attended by Haik’s family, friends and members of the 507th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katriel Coffee)