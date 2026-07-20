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    Chief Master Sergeant Still Retirement Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

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    Chief Master Sergeant Still Retirement Ceremony

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Caleb Ruth 

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    Katherine Still poses with her husband, Command Chief Master Sgt. Corey Still an Air Force Sustainment Center Individual Mobilization Augmentee, and Maj. Adrian Mack, 507th Maintenance Squadron commander for a photograph at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, July 31, 2026. Katherine received a certificate of appreciation for the years of support toward her husband. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Ruth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.02.2026 08:58
    Photo ID: 9844678
    VIRIN: 260731-F-FI028-1117
    Resolution: 3145x2097
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Chief Master Sergeant Still Retirement Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Caleb Ruth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Okies
    507th ARW
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