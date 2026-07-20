Katherine Still poses with her husband, Command Chief Master Sgt. Corey Still an Air Force Sustainment Center Individual Mobilization Augmentee, and Maj. Adrian Mack, 507th Maintenance Squadron commander for a photograph at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, July 31, 2026. Katherine received a certificate of appreciation for the years of support toward her husband. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Ruth)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2026 08:58
|Photo ID:
|9844678
|VIRIN:
|260731-F-FI028-1117
|Resolution:
|3145x2097
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Master Sergeant Still Retirement Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Caleb Ruth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.