Chief Master Sergeant Still Retirement Ceremony

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Katherine Still poses with her husband, Command Chief Master Sgt. Corey Still an Air Force Sustainment Center Individual Mobilization Augmentee, and Maj. Adrian Mack, 507th Maintenance Squadron commander for a photograph at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, July 31, 2026. Katherine received a certificate of appreciation for the years of support toward her husband. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Ruth)