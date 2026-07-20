Chief Master Sergeant Still Retirement Ceremony

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Command Chief Master Sgt. Corey Still, an Air Force Sustainment Center Individual Mobilization Augmentee, receives the Air Force retirement lapel pin from his wife, Katherine, during his retirement ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, July 31, 2026. Retirement ceremonies are held to ensure the utmost respect is paid to honor the years of sacrifice of the service member. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Ruth)