Chief Master Sergeant Still Retirement Ceremony

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Maj. Adrian Mack, 507th Maintenance Squadron commander presents Command Chief Master Sgt. Corey Still, an Air Force Sustainment Center Individual Mobilization Augmentee, the Legion of Merit at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, July 31, 2026. The Legion of Merit is awarded for exceptional conduct and outstanding service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Caleb Ruth)