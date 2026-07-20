Maj. Gen. John Haas, The Adjutant General of Florida, gives remarks during an Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS) presentation in Daytona, FL, July 31, 2026. Active and retired National Guard representatives from across the nation gathered for the event. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2026 09:24
|Photo ID:
|9844147
|VIRIN:
|260731-Z-RH401-4760
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|8.19 MB
|Location:
|DAYTONA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TAG gives remarks at Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States event [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.