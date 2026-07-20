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    TAG gives remarks at Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States event [Image 5 of 11]

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    TAG gives remarks at Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States event

    DAYTONA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. John Haas, The Adjutant General of Florida, gives remarks during an Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS) presentation in Daytona, FL, July 31, 2026. Active and retired National Guard representatives from across the nation gathered for the event. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.01.2026 09:24
    Photo ID: 9844146
    VIRIN: 260731-Z-RH401-5372
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 8.45 MB
    Location: DAYTONA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, TAG gives remarks at Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States event [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAG gives remarks at Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States event
    TAG gives remarks at Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States event
    TAG gives remarks at Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States event
    TAG gives remarks at Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States event
    TAG gives remarks at Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States event
    TAG gives remarks at Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States event
    TAG gives remarks at Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States event
    TAG gives remarks at Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States event
    TAG gives remarks at Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States event
    TAG gives remarks at Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States event
    TAG gives remarks at Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States event

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