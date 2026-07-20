TAG gives remarks at Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States event

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Maj. Gen. John Haas, The Adjutant General of Florida, gives remarks during an Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS) presentation in Daytona, FL, July 31, 2026. Active and retired National Guard representatives from across the nation gathered for the event. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)