Civilian Official Meets with 29th Infantry Division Soldiers During Field Exercise

The Honorable Michael Obadal, Under Secretary of the Army, speaks with Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 18th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, at Fort Irwin, California, on July 24, 2026. During his visit for Project Convergence Capstone 6 (PC-C6), Obadal observed the Deep Fires demonstration and presented coins to recognize Soldiers for their hard work in advancing Army modernization. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Abner J. Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 15:46
|Photo ID:
|9843367
|VIRIN:
|260724-A-IR403-2147
|Resolution:
|4284x5712
|Size:
|4.47 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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