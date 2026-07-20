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    Civilian Official Meets with 29th Infantry Division Soldiers During Field Exercise

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    Civilian Official Meets with 29th Infantry Division Soldiers During Field Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    07.24.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    The Honorable Michael Obadal, Under Secretary of the Army, speaks with Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 18th Field Artillery Regiment, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, at Fort Irwin, California, on July 24, 2026. During his visit for Project Convergence Capstone 6 (PC-C6), Obadal observed the Deep Fires demonstration and presented coins to recognize Soldiers for their hard work in advancing Army modernization. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Abner J. Gonzalez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 15:46
    Photo ID: 9843367
    VIRIN: 260724-A-IR403-2147
    Resolution: 4284x5712
    Size: 4.47 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    29th Infantry Division
    field exercise
    military training
    combat gear
    OCP uniform
    U.S. Army

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