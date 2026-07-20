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    Louis Dellamonica Award 2025 winners

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    Louis Dellamonica Award 2025 winners

    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Christine Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Army Materiel Command recognized its top employees from across the enterprise for their outstanding accomplishments and contributions to AMC’s mission and goals with the 2025 Louis Dellamonica Award. From top left, Howell Kelly II, HQs Army Materiel Command; Lora Hardman, Aviation and Missile Command; Danielle Brown, Communications-Electronics Command; William Ellis III, Army Sustainment Command; Bryan Roark, Joint Munitions Command; Erin Steel, Tank-automotive and Armaments Command; Margaret Maine, Army Contracting Command; MSG Sitanimoa Filimoeulie, Financial Management Command; Sheperd Hans, Installation Management Command; MAJ Samuel Robinson, Army Transportation Command; and MSG Jordan Dahl, Security Assistance Command.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 11:15
    Photo ID: 9842650
    VIRIN: 260730-A-FK481-5491
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 787.61 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Louis Dellamonica Award 2025 winners, by Christine Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AMC honors its top achievers with the prestigious Dellamonica Award

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