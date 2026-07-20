Louis Dellamonica Award 2025 winners

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Army Materiel Command recognized its top employees from across the enterprise for their outstanding accomplishments and contributions to AMC’s mission and goals with the 2025 Louis Dellamonica Award. From top left, Howell Kelly II, HQs Army Materiel Command; Lora Hardman, Aviation and Missile Command; Danielle Brown, Communications-Electronics Command; William Ellis III, Army Sustainment Command; Bryan Roark, Joint Munitions Command; Erin Steel, Tank-automotive and Armaments Command; Margaret Maine, Army Contracting Command; MSG Sitanimoa Filimoeulie, Financial Management Command; Sheperd Hans, Installation Management Command; MAJ Samuel Robinson, Army Transportation Command; and MSG Jordan Dahl, Security Assistance Command.