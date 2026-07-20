DLA experts discuss AI and supply chain risk management

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Joseph “Joe” Moss (left), Joseph “Joe” Edwards and Raffaele “Ralph” Croce, all with the J3/5/1 Supply Chain Risk Management, Mission Assurance Division, Defense Logistics Agency Logistics Operations, discuss how artificial intelligence capabilities can strengthen supply chain risk management and support the agency’s mission. March 13, 2026 (DOW photo by Nutan Chada)