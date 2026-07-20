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    DLA experts discuss AI and supply chain risk management [Image 3 of 3]

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    DLA experts discuss AI and supply chain risk management

    UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Joseph “Joe” Moss (left), Joseph “Joe” Edwards and Raffaele “Ralph” Croce, all with the J3/5/1 Supply Chain Risk Management, Mission Assurance Division, Defense Logistics Agency Logistics Operations, discuss how artificial intelligence capabilities can strengthen supply chain risk management and support the agency’s mission. March 13, 2026 (DOW photo by Nutan Chada)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 09:42
    Photo ID: 9842420
    VIRIN: 260313-O-LU733-7493
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DLA experts discuss AI and supply chain risk management [Image 3 of 3], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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