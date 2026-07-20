Joseph “Joe” Moss (left), Joseph “Joe” Edwards and Raffaele “Ralph” Croce, all with the J3/5/1 Supply Chain Risk Management, Mission Assurance Division, Defense Logistics Agency Logistics Operations, discuss how artificial intelligence capabilities can strengthen supply chain risk management and support the agency’s mission. March 13, 2026 (DOW photo by Nutan Chada)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 09:42
|Photo ID:
|9842420
|VIRIN:
|260313-O-LU733-7493
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|4.4 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA experts discuss AI and supply chain risk management [Image 3 of 3], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.