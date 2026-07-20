Navy Lt. Cmdr. Adalid C. Valenzuela (left) and Frezer Kifle, Defense Logistics Agency Information Operations, review the capabilities of GAILFORCE, an artificial intelligence tool that enhances supply chain decision-making, during a demonstration March 13, 2026. (DOW photo by Nutan Chada)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 09:42
|Photo ID:
|9842416
|VIRIN:
|260313-O-LU733-1503
|Resolution:
|4284x5712
|Size:
|4.53 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA personnel demonstrate GAILFORCE AI capabilities [Image 3 of 3], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.