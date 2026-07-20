DLA personnel demonstrate GAILFORCE AI capabilities

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Navy Lt. Cmdr. Adalid C. Valenzuela (left) and Frezer Kifle, Defense Logistics Agency Information Operations, review the capabilities of GAILFORCE, an artificial intelligence tool that enhances supply chain decision-making, during a demonstration March 13, 2026. (DOW photo by Nutan Chada)