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    DLA personnel demonstrate GAILFORCE AI capabilities [Image 2 of 3]

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    DLA personnel demonstrate GAILFORCE AI capabilities

    UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Navy Lt. Cmdr. Adalid C. Valenzuela (left) and Frezer Kifle, Defense Logistics Agency Information Operations, review the capabilities of GAILFORCE, an artificial intelligence tool that enhances supply chain decision-making, during a demonstration March 13, 2026. (DOW photo by Nutan Chada)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 09:42
    Photo ID: 9842416
    VIRIN: 260313-O-LU733-1503
    Resolution: 4284x5712
    Size: 4.53 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DLA personnel demonstrate GAILFORCE AI capabilities [Image 3 of 3], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Modernizing today to strengthen tomorrow’s readiness.
    DLA personnel demonstrate GAILFORCE AI capabilities
    DLA experts discuss AI and supply chain risk management

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