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    Modernizing today to strengthen tomorrow’s readiness. [Image 1 of 3]

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    Modernizing today to strengthen tomorrow’s readiness.

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Dave Theriout and Brendan Muth, DLA Weapons Support, and Lori Stephens, DLA Research & Development, tour DLA’s Industrial Plant Equipment services center Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, to discuss how collaboration between DLA organizations is bringing additive manufacturing capabilities to IPE operations—helping modernize processes and better support the warfighter. March 10, 2026 (DOW Photo by Nutan Chada, released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 09:42
    Photo ID: 9842412
    VIRIN: 260310-O-LU733-7598
    Resolution: 2286x1869
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Modernizing today to strengthen tomorrow’s readiness. [Image 3 of 3], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Modernizing today to strengthen tomorrow’s readiness.
    DLA personnel demonstrate GAILFORCE AI capabilities
    DLA experts discuss AI and supply chain risk management

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