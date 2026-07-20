Modernizing today to strengthen tomorrow’s readiness.

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Dave Theriout and Brendan Muth, DLA Weapons Support, and Lori Stephens, DLA Research & Development, tour DLA’s Industrial Plant Equipment services center Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, to discuss how collaboration between DLA organizations is bringing additive manufacturing capabilities to IPE operations—helping modernize processes and better support the warfighter. March 10, 2026 (DOW Photo by Nutan Chada, released)