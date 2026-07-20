Dave Theriout and Brendan Muth, DLA Weapons Support, and Lori Stephens, DLA Research & Development, tour DLA’s Industrial Plant Equipment services center Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, to discuss how collaboration between DLA organizations is bringing additive manufacturing capabilities to IPE operations—helping modernize processes and better support the warfighter. March 10, 2026 (DOW Photo by Nutan Chada, released)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 09:42
|Photo ID:
|9842412
|VIRIN:
|260310-O-LU733-7598
|Resolution:
|2286x1869
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Modernizing today to strengthen tomorrow’s readiness. [Image 3 of 3], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.