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    Awards [Image 6 of 11]

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    Awards

    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Jerrick McLeod 

    Naval Ordnance Test Unit

    This week NOTU’s 10 and 20 division heads each hosted division-level awards ceremonies to hand out Time Off and “On-The-Spot” Awards to their respective staff. For the SPP10 division, Jerry Rivas, SPP10 division head presented Keturah Glenn, Mike Gilmore, Mike Hodges, LaToya Prevost, Mary Scoggins, and Kyle Parson with an “On-the-Sport” Awards. For the SPP20 division, Mike Brookhart, NOTU chief engineer and the SPP20 division head, presented Trey Langley, Gabe Sladecek, and Amber Williams with Time-Off Award; and Seth Malinowski and Ken Massie with an “On-the-Sport” Awards.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 14:58
    Photo ID: 9840844
    VIRIN: 260730-N-MD184-1105
    Resolution: 3008x1688
    Size: 598.04 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Awards [Image 11 of 11], by Jerrick McLeod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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