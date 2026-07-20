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This week NOTU’s 10 and 20 division heads each hosted division-level awards ceremonies to hand out Time Off and “On-The-Spot” Awards to their respective staff. For the SPP10 division, Jerry Rivas, SPP10 division head presented Keturah Glenn, Mike Gilmore, Mike Hodges, LaToya Prevost, Mary Scoggins, and Kyle Parson with an “On-the-Sport” Awards. For the SPP20 division, Mike Brookhart, NOTU chief engineer and the SPP20 division head, presented Trey Langley, Gabe Sladecek, and Amber Williams with Time-Off Award; and Seth Malinowski and Ken Massie with an “On-the-Sport” Awards.