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    Master Sergeant Michael P. Mitchell, Senior Enlisted Advisor, Army Field Support Battalion-Bliss.

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    Master Sergeant Michael P. Mitchell, Senior Enlisted Advisor, Army Field Support Battalion-Bliss.

    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Photo by Dori Whipple 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Master Sergeant Michael P. Mitchell, Senior Enlisted Advisor, Army Field Support Battalion-Bliss.

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    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 13:37
    Photo ID: 9840568
    VIRIN: 260730-A-YZ466-1241
    Resolution: 1086x1352
    Size: 393.6 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Master Sergeant Michael P. Mitchell, Senior Enlisted Advisor, Army Field Support Battalion-Bliss., by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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