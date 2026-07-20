Master Sergeant Michael P. Mitchell, Senior Enlisted Advisor, Army Field Support Battalion-Bliss.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 13:37
|Photo ID:
|9840568
|VIRIN:
|260730-A-YZ466-1241
|Resolution:
|1086x1352
|Size:
|393.6 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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