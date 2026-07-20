Master Sergeant Michael P. Mitchell, Senior Enlisted Advisor, Army Field Support Battalion-Bliss.

Date Taken: 07.30.2026 Date Posted: 07.30.2026 13:37 Photo ID: 9840568 VIRIN: 260730-A-YZ466-1241 Resolution: 1086x1352 Size: 393.6 KB Location: US

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