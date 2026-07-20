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    University of Hawaii CHIP students visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard [Image 1 of 2]

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    University of Hawaii CHIP students visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    From left, Brent M. Hashimoto and Davidura Darby, electrical engineers with Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF), showcase electrical equipment that tests components on submarines during a tour for students with the University of Hawaii Cleanroom Hawaii Internship Program, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 12, 2026. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight” by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 13:36
    Photo ID: 9840566
    VIRIN: 260612-N-VN697-7066
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, University of Hawaii CHIP students visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard [Image 2 of 2], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    University of Hawaii CHIP students visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    University of Hawaii CHIP students visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

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