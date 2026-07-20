University of Hawaii CHIP students visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

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From left, Brent M. Hashimoto and Davidura Darby, electrical engineers with Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF), showcase electrical equipment that tests components on submarines during a tour for students with the University of Hawaii Cleanroom Hawaii Internship Program, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 12, 2026. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight” by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)