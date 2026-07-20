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    University of Hawaii CHIP students visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard [Image 2 of 2]

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    University of Hawaii CHIP students visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Trice Denny, public affairs officer, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF), provides an overview brief to students with the University of Hawaii Cleanroom Hawaii Internship Program during a visit to the shipyard, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 12, 2026. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight” by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 13:36
    Photo ID: 9840562
    VIRIN: 260612-N-VN697-9211
    Resolution: 4732x2798
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, University of Hawaii CHIP students visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard [Image 2 of 2], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    University of Hawaii CHIP students visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard
    University of Hawaii CHIP students visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

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