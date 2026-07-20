University of Hawaii CHIP students visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

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Trice Denny, public affairs officer, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF), provides an overview brief to students with the University of Hawaii Cleanroom Hawaii Internship Program during a visit to the shipyard, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 12, 2026. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight” by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)