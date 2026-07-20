(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Day One Standings: USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition Leaderboard 7-12 [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Day One Standings: USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition Leaderboard 7-12

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.29.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kim 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    A U.S. Army graphic displaying current squad standings for the USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition, Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 30, 2026. Twelve squads are ranked following the day's events. The event tests the squad's effectiveness, communication, and overall cohesion, as well as the individual Soldiers' technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and fortitude. This competitive training event exercises a full range of Squad-Level Skills; highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command's top teams. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 13:35
    Photo ID: 9840560
    VIRIN: 260730-A-NX575-9089
    Resolution: 1080x1350
    Size: 234.95 KB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day One Standings: USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition Leaderboard 7-12 [Image 2 of 2], by SSG Samuel Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Day One Standings: USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition Leaderboard 1-5
    Day One Standings: USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition Leaderboard 7-12

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EABestSquad, StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery