Expeditionary Medical Unit proves capability at sea in landmark operational readiness evaluation

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260725-N-IX644-1274 (July 25, 2026) VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. Acting Surgeon General and Chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Rear Adm. Matthew Case, front row center, poses for a photo with Navy Medicine leaders and trainers from the Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center (NEMWDC) and Naval Medical Forces Development Command (NMFDC) as well as Military Sealift Command, following the Operational Readiness Evaluation (ORE), of an Expeditionary Medical Unit (EMU) aboard the expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Point Loma (T-EPF 15), July 25, 2026. The event marked two historic milestones: the first ORE of an EMU and the first afloat ORE for any Navy expeditionary medical team. The ORE validates the Navy’s deployable medical capability in support of maritime operations, distributed maritime operations, and warfighter readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)