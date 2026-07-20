Expeditionary Medical Unit proves capability at sea in landmark operational readiness evaluation

260725-N-IX644-1335 (July 25, 2026) VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. Force Master Chief Jerry Cantorna, left, director, Hospital Corps, and Acting Surgeon General and Chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Rear Adm. Matthew Case, right, speaks to Sailors after the Operational Readiness Evaluation (ORE), which marked two historic milestones, the first ORE of an Expeditionary Medical Unit (EMU) and the first afloat ORE for any Navy expeditionary medical team aboard the expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Point Loma (T-EPF 15), July 25, 2026. The ORE validates the Navy’s deployable medical capability in support of maritime operations, distributed maritime operations, and warfighter readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 13:32
|Photo ID:
|9840544
|VIRIN:
|260725-N-IX644-1335
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|5.57 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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