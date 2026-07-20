Expeditionary Medical Unit proves capability at sea in landmark operational readiness evaluation

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260725-N-IX644-1200 (July 25, 2026) VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. Rear Adm. Robert Hawkins, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic; director, Defense Health Network Atlantic, center, and Rear Adm. Kimberly Sandberg, right, reserve deputy director, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, speak to Lt. Cmdr. Erica Anstett, left, during the Operational Readiness Evaluation (ORE), marking two historic milestones, the first ORE of an Expeditionary Medical Unit (EMU) and the first afloat ORE for any Navy expeditionary medical team aboard the expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Point Loma (T-EPF 15), July 25, 2026. The ORE validates the Navy’s deployable medical capability in support of maritime operations, distributed maritime operations, and warfighter readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)