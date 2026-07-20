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    Expeditionary Medical Unit proves capability at sea in landmark operational readiness evaluation [Image 7 of 12]

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    Expeditionary Medical Unit proves capability at sea in landmark operational readiness evaluation

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    260725-N-IX644-1169 (July 25, 2026) VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. Force Master Chief Jerry Cantorna, director, Hospital Corps, observes Sailors during the Operational Readiness Evaluation (ORE), marking two historic milestones, the first ORE of an Expeditionary Medical Unit (EMU) and the first afloat ORE for any Navy expeditionary medical team aboard the expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Point Loma (T-EPF 15), July 25, 2026. The ORE validates the Navy’s deployable medical capability in support of maritime operations, distributed maritime operations, and warfighter readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 13:32
    Photo ID: 9840540
    VIRIN: 260725-N-IX644-1169
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Expeditionary Medical Unit proves capability at sea in landmark operational readiness evaluation [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Expeditionary Medical Unit proves capability at sea in landmark operational readiness evaluation
    Expeditionary Medical Unit proves capability at sea in landmark operational readiness evaluation
    Expeditionary Medical Unit proves capability at sea in landmark operational readiness evaluation
    Expeditionary Medical Unit proves capability at sea in landmark operational readiness evaluation
    Expeditionary Medical Unit proves capability at sea in landmark operational readiness evaluation
    Expeditionary Medical Unit proves capability at sea in landmark operational readiness evaluation
    Expeditionary Medical Unit proves capability at sea in landmark operational readiness evaluation
    Expeditionary Medical Unit proves capability at sea in landmark operational readiness evaluation
    Expeditionary Medical Unit proves capability at sea in landmark operational readiness evaluation
    Expeditionary Medical Unit proves capability at sea in landmark operational readiness evaluation
    Expeditionary Medical Unit proves capability at sea in landmark operational readiness evaluation
    Expeditionary Medical Unit proves capability at sea in landmark operational readiness evaluation

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    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    expeditionary medicine
    Operational Readiness Evaluation
    warfighter readiness
    USNS Point Loma

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