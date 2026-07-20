Expeditionary Medical Unit proves capability at sea in landmark operational readiness evaluation

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260725-N-IX644-1002 (July 25, 2026) VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. Tom Kiss, Director of Ship Management, Military Sealift Command, briefs Navy Medicine leadership on the ship’s bridge, aboard the expeditionary fast transport vessel USNS Point Loma (T-EPF 15), July 25, 2026. The brief took place during two historic milestones, the first Operational Readiness Evaluation (ORE) of an Expeditionary Medical Unit (EMU) and the first afloat ORE for any Navy expeditionary medical team. The ORE validates the Navy’s deployable medical capability in support of maritime operations, distributed maritime operations, and warfighter readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)