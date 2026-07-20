Expeditionary Medical Unit proves capability at sea in landmark operational readiness evaluation

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260725-N-IX644-1001 (July 25, 2026) VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. Acting Surgeon General and Chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, Rear Adm. Matthew Case, right, speaks with Lt. Cmdr. Lauren Resendiz, emergency and trauma nurse, during the Operational Readiness Evaluation (ORE), marking two historic milestones, the first ORE of an Expeditionary Medical Unit (EMU) and the first afloat ORE for any Navy expeditionary medical team aboard the expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Point Loma (T-EPF 15), July 25, 2026. The ORE validates the Navy’s deployable medical capability in support of maritime operations, distributed maritime operations, and warfighter readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)