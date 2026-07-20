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U.S. Air Force Airmen attending the Video Pre-Production Course learn about the capabilities of the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center’s (TEC), TEC University (TEC-U) production studio on July 21, 2026, at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee. TEC-U is home to the Air National Guard's premier production studio, enabling increased capabilities for education and

comprehensive audio-visual solutions to the Total Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kailey Hoover)