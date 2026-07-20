U.S. Air Force Airmen attending the Video Pre-Production Course learn about the capabilities of the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center’s (TEC), TEC University (TEC-U) production studio on July 21, 2026, at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee. TEC-U is home to the Air National Guard's premier production studio, enabling increased capabilities for education and
comprehensive audio-visual solutions to the Total Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kailey Hoover)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 08:49
|Photo ID:
|9839770
|VIRIN:
|260721-F-SZ619-1003
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.49 MB
|Location:
|TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Video Pre-Production Course [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Regina Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.