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    Video Pre-Production Course [Image 3 of 3]

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    Video Pre-Production Course

    TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Regina Young 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    U.S. Air Force Airmen attending the Video Pre-Production Course learn about the capabilities of the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center’s (TEC), TEC University (TEC-U) production studio on July 21, 2026, at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tennessee. TEC-U is home to the Air National Guard's premier production studio, enabling increased capabilities for education and
    comprehensive audio-visual solutions to the Total Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kailey Hoover)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 08:49
    Photo ID: 9839770
    VIRIN: 260721-F-SZ619-1003
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Video Pre-Production Course [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Regina Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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