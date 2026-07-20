USS Minnesota (SSN 783) returns to homeport

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U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) conduct mooring operations as Minnesota returns to its homeport at Naval Base Guam, July 29, 2026. Assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, Minnesota is one of four forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy’s submarine force. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, reaffirming the submarine force's forward-deployed presence across the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai)