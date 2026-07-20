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    Financial Stewardship Fuels Readiness: NAVSUP WSS Employee Earns Department of the Navy Financial Management Award

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    Financial Stewardship Fuels Readiness: NAVSUP WSS Employee Earns Department of the Navy Financial Management Award

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Fox Murray 

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    Ryan Aurilia, NAVSUP WSS Program Budget Division Director, recently demonstrated the critical impact of financial stewardship by earning a 2025 Department of the Navy Financial Management (FM) Award for his “Individual Contribution to Enhance Highly Skilled Engaged FM Workforce.”

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 12:06
    Photo ID: 9838228
    VIRIN: 230606-O-KX426-1528
    Resolution: 1365x2048
    Size: 686.99 KB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Financial Stewardship Fuels Readiness: NAVSUP WSS Employee Earns Department of the Navy Financial Management Award, by Fox Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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