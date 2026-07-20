Date Taken: 06.06.2023 Date Posted: 07.29.2026 12:06 Photo ID: 9838228 VIRIN: 230606-O-KX426-1528 Resolution: 1365x2048 Size: 686.99 KB Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Financial Stewardship Fuels Readiness: NAVSUP WSS Employee Earns Department of the Navy Financial Management Award, by Fox Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.