Ryan Aurilia, NAVSUP WSS Program Budget Division Director, recently demonstrated the critical impact of financial stewardship by earning a 2025 Department of the Navy Financial Management (FM) Award for his “Individual Contribution to Enhance Highly Skilled Engaged FM Workforce.”
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 12:06
|Photo ID:
|9838228
|VIRIN:
|230606-O-KX426-1528
|Resolution:
|1365x2048
|Size:
|686.99 KB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
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|0
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Financial Stewardship Fuels Readiness: NAVSUP WSS Employee Earns Department of the Navy Financial Management Award
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