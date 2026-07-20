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    Coffee and Pups Event [Image 15 of 16]

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    Coffee and Pups Event

    CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO

    07.24.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Jewett 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Evaristo Orengo, commander, 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, participates in a Coffee and Pups event at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, July 24, 2026. During the event, service members drank coffee, brought their dogs, and shared treats with pets to boost morale and foster connection among fellow Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 10:17
    Photo ID: 9837928
    VIRIN: 260724-Z-QU148-1005
    Resolution: 6958x4926
    Size: 5.88 MB
    Location: CAROLINA, PR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Coffee and Pups Event [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Victoria Jewett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Coffee and Pups Event
    Coffee and Pups Event
    Coffee and Pups Event
    Coffee and Pups Event
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    Coffee and Pups Event
    Coffee and Pups Event
    Coffee and Pups Event
    Coffee and Pups Event
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    Puerto Rico Air National Guard
    156th Wing
    Bucaneros

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