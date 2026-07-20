Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Evaristo Orengo, commander, 156th Wing, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, participates in a Coffee and Pups event at Muñiz Air National Guard Base, Carolina, Puerto Rico, July 24, 2026. During the event, service members drank coffee, brought their dogs, and shared treats with pets to boost morale and foster connection among fellow Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Victoria A. Jewett)