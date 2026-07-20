NSWCPD Launches Computer Vision Workshop for Summer Workforce

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Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division Advanced Data Acquisition, Prototyping Technologies, and Virtual Environments (ADAPT.VE) Laboratory software engineer Alyssa Antonian and robotic engineer Max Weissman lead an inaugural hands-on computer vision workshop for 16 college students from around the Nation on July 15, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Jay Butterbaugh, CTR)