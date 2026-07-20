Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division Advanced Data Acquisition, Prototyping Technologies, and Virtual Environments (ADAPT.VE) Laboratory software engineer Alyssa Antonian and robotic engineer Max Weissman lead an inaugural hands-on computer vision workshop for 16 college students from around the Nation on July 15, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Jay Butterbaugh, CTR)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2026 12:58
|Photo ID:
|9835572
|VIRIN:
|260715-O-KJ711-5085
|Resolution:
|1430x953
|Size:
|307.58 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSWCPD Launches Computer Vision Workshop for Summer Workforce, by Jay Butterbaugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NSWCPD Launches Computer Vision Workshop for Summer Workforce
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