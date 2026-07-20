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    NSWCPD Launches Computer Vision Workshop for Summer Workforce

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    NSWCPD Launches Computer Vision Workshop for Summer Workforce

    UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Jay Butterbaugh 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division Advanced Data Acquisition, Prototyping Technologies, and Virtual Environments (ADAPT.VE) Laboratory software engineer Alyssa Antonian and robotic engineer Max Weissman lead an inaugural hands-on computer vision workshop for 16 college students from around the Nation on July 15, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo by Jay Butterbaugh, CTR)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.28.2026 12:58
    Photo ID: 9835572
    VIRIN: 260715-O-KJ711-5085
    Resolution: 1430x953
    Size: 307.58 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NSWCPD Launches Computer Vision Workshop for Summer Workforce, by Jay Butterbaugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    STEM
    NAVSEA
    STEM program
    NSWCPD
    Artifical Intelligence
    engineering

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