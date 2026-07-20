Terry Moren, Deputy to the Commander, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, AFSBn-Africa

Date Taken: 07.27.2026 Date Posted: 07.27.2026 11:00 Photo ID: 9833475 VIRIN: 260727-A-YZ466-2126 Resolution: 678x708 Size: 107.17 KB Location: US

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