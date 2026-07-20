Terry Moren, Deputy to the Commander, 405th Army Field Support Brigade, AFSBn-Africa
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2026 11:00
|Photo ID:
|9833475
|VIRIN:
|260727-A-YZ466-2126
|Resolution:
|678x708
|Size:
|107.17 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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