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    USS Rushmore ports and off-loads troops and equipment [Image 13 of 13]

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    USS Rushmore ports and off-loads troops and equipment

    WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.22.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Justin Cledera 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jade Sigman, a radio operator, with Kilo Company, Battalion Landing Team 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, poses for an environmental portrait during arrival at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, July 23, 2026. Forward deployed to Okinawa, the 31st MEU serves as a flexible, sea-based Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF). Together they routinely operate with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific, remaining a global force ready to respond to crises anywhere in the world. Within the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7 / Commander, Task Force (CTF) 76 is responsible for conducting expeditionary warfare operations with Navy and Marine Corps capabilities to support theater contingencies that range from crisis response to full combat operations. U.S. Navy 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. Sigman is a native of Ohio. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Justin Cledera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 07.27.2026 00:16
    Photo ID: 9832947
    VIRIN: 260723-M-WK421-1197
    Resolution: 10410x7436
    Size: 22.63 MB
    Location: WHITE BEACH NAVAL FACILITY, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, USS Rushmore ports and off-loads troops and equipment [Image 13 of 13], by Cpl Justin Cledera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Rushmore ports and off-loads troops and equipment
    USS Rushmore ports and off-loads troops and equipment
    USS Rushmore ports and off-loads troops and equipment
    USS Rushmore ports and off-loads troops and equipment
    USS Rushmore ports and off-loads troops and equipment
    USS Rushmore ports and off-loads troops and equipment
    USS Rushmore ports and off-loads troops and equipment
    USS Rushmore ports and off-loads troops and equipment
    USS Rushmore ports and off-loads troops and equipment
    USS Rushmore ports and off-loads troops and equipment
    USS Rushmore ports and off-loads troops and equipment
    USS Rushmore ports and off-loads troops and equipment
    USS Rushmore ports and off-loads troops and equipment

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    Forward Deployed
    USS Rushmore (LSD 47)
    Fight Now
    homecoming
    Japan
    ACV landing

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