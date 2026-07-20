Capt. Foster Takes Helm of NSA Naples As 36th Commanding Officer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (July 23, 2026) U.S. Consul General of Naples Terrence Flynn, (left), and Capt. Benjamin Foster, commanding officer, U.S. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy, (right), pose for a photo after a change of command ceremony onboard NSA Naples, Capodichino, July 23, 2026. NSA Naples is an operational ashore base home to over 55 tenant commands and 8,500 personnel. Providing a forward-deployed platform to the fleet that enables the warfighter and supports the family, NSA Naples supports U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, U.S. Sixth Fleet, NATO, and combatant commander strategic priorities to ensure stability across the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Rinner)