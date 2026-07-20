USS Illinois successfully undocks at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

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USS Illinois (SSN 786) Commanding Officer Cmdr. Jeffrey Vandenengel observes the undocking of his Virginia-class fast-attack submarine at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, June 24, 2026, completing an important milestone in the submarine’s scheduled lifecycle maintenance period. Commissioned Oct. 29, 2016, Illinois is the 13th Virginia-class submarine. It is the second U.S. Navy ship to be named for the state of Illinois. Illinois is assigned to Submarine Squadron 1 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface ship warfare; strike warfare; special operations forces support; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight" by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Claudia LaMantia)

This image was created in color and changed to black-and-white.