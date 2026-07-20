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    USS Illinois successfully undocks at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

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    USS Illinois successfully undocks at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    USS Illinois (SSN 786) Commanding Officer Cmdr. Jeffrey Vandenengel observes the undocking of his Virginia-class fast-attack submarine at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, June 24, 2026, completing an important milestone in the submarine’s scheduled lifecycle maintenance period. Commissioned Oct. 29, 2016, Illinois is the 13th Virginia-class submarine. It is the second U.S. Navy ship to be named for the state of Illinois. Illinois is assigned to Submarine Squadron 1 and is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface ship warfare; strike warfare; special operations forces support; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight" by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Claudia LaMantia)
    This image was created in color and changed to black-and-white.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 19:51
    Photo ID: 9825965
    VIRIN: 260624-N-VN697-3510
    Resolution: 3878x2420
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Illinois successfully undocks at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Illinois (SSN 786)

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