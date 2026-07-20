Date Taken: 06.26.2026 Date Posted: 07.22.2026 10:29 Photo ID: 9824392 VIRIN: 260626-O-WG571-9707 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 658.38 KB Location: FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, US

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This work, USAARL GEMS Session One [Image 21 of 21], by Stephen Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.