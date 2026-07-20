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    USAARL GEMS Session One [Image 6 of 21]

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    USAARL GEMS Session One

    FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Stephen Williams 

    U. S. Army Aeromedical Research Laboratory

    Near-Peer Mentors / Students participating in the USAARL GEMS (Gains in the Education of Mathematics and Science) Program Session One.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.22.2026 10:29
    Photo ID: 9824385
    VIRIN: 260626-O-WG571-3423
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 825.89 KB
    Location: FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAARL GEMS Session One [Image 21 of 21], by Stephen Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAARL GEMS Session One
    USAARL GEMS Session One
    USAARL GEMS Session One
    USAARL GEMS Session One
    USAARL GEMS Session One
    USAARL GEMS Session One
    USAARL GEMS Session One
    USAARL GEMS Session One
    USAARL GEMS Session One
    USAARL GEMS Session One
    USAARL GEMS Session One
    USAARL GEMS Session One
    USAARL GEMS Session One
    USAARL GEMS Session One
    USAARL GEMS Session One
    USAARL GEMS Session One
    USAARL GEMS Session One
    USAARL GEMS Session One
    USAARL GEMS Session One
    USAARL GEMS Session One

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    STEM
    AEOP
    USAARL
    USAARL GEMS

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