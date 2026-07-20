Fort McCoy shares natural resources accomplishments during July 2026 Monroe County committee meeting

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This graphic highlights the July 2026 meeting of the Monroe County Natural Resource and Extension Committee Meeting in Sparta, Wis. Fort McCoy has regularly participated in the committee’s monthly meetings for years, providing county officials with updates on the installation's fisheries, forestry, wildlife, threatened and endangered species, and invasive species management programs. The partnership helps maintain coordination between Fort McCoy and Monroe County on conservation efforts that benefit both the installation and the surrounding region. (U.S. Army Illustration by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)