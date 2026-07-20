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    Fort McCoy shares natural resources accomplishments during July 2026 Monroe County committee meeting

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    Fort McCoy shares natural resources accomplishments during July 2026 Monroe County committee meeting

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This graphic highlights the July 2026 meeting of the Monroe County Natural Resource and Extension Committee Meeting in Sparta, Wis. Fort McCoy has regularly participated in the committee’s monthly meetings for years, providing county officials with updates on the installation's fisheries, forestry, wildlife, threatened and endangered species, and invasive species management programs. The partnership helps maintain coordination between Fort McCoy and Monroe County on conservation efforts that benefit both the installation and the surrounding region. (U.S. Army Illustration by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 18:24
    Photo ID: 9823527
    VIRIN: 260721-A-A4608-5321
    Resolution: 767x476
    Size: 138.88 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    Fort McCoy shares natural resources accomplishments during July 2026 Monroe County committee meeting

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    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    IMCOM 2025 and Beyond
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Monroe County (Wis.) Natural Resource and Extension Committee
    Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch

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