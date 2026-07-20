Portfolio Acquisition Executive Strategic Systems Programs Hosts Annual Command Picnic

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Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) Strategic Systems Programs (SSP) hosted an annual command picnic at the Washington Navy Yard on July 13, 2026. The picnic was organized by PAE SSP’s Activity and Recreations Committee, a volunteer team made up of military and civilian personnel that plan recreational events for the workforce.



PAE SSP is responsible for sustaining the strategic weapon system on the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines and supporting the integration of the D5LE weapon system on the new Columbia-class SSBNs. Looking to the future, PAE SSP is actively modernizing the sea-based leg of the nuclear triad through the development of the D5LE2 SWS and pioneering regional strike capabilities of the future through development of the nuclear-armed sea launched cruise missile and the non-nuclear hypersonic conventional prompt strike system.