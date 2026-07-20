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    Keris Strike 26: Illinois Army National Guard [Image 2 of 3]

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    Keris Strike 26: Illinois Army National Guard

    KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MALAYSIA

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Spc. Wesley Richardson 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter hoists a simulated casualty during a joint medical evacuation training event between the 709th Medical Company (Area Support), Illinois Army National Guard, and the Malaysian Army's 5th Infantry Division during Exercise Keris Strike 2026 near Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 17, 2026. Keris Strike is a long-standing and evolving military exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen security partnerships in the Indo Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Wesley Richardson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 06:27
    Photo ID: 9822065
    VIRIN: 260717-A-MF630-1004
    Resolution: 4480x4480
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: KOTA BELUD, SABAH, MY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Keris Strike 26: Illinois Army National Guard [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Wesley Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Illinois National Guard Medevac drills
    Keris Strike 26: Illinois Army National Guard
    Keris Strike 26: Illionois Army National Guard conducts MEDEVAC training with Malaysian Army

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    Illinois Army National Guard
    #kerisstrike26
    Keris Strike 26

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