Keris Strike 26: Illinois Army National Guard

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A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter hoists a simulated casualty during a joint medical evacuation training event between the 709th Medical Company (Area Support), Illinois Army National Guard, and the Malaysian Army's 5th Infantry Division during Exercise Keris Strike 2026 near Kota Belud, Malaysia, July 17, 2026. Keris Strike is a long-standing and evolving military exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen security partnerships in the Indo Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Wesley Richardson)