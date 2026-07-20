U.S. Pilot Flies RAAF F-35 During SC26

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Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), Leading Aircraftman Ethan Braund, Aircraft Structural Fitter F-35 technician, signals to U.S. Air Force Capt. Jamie Birr, 355th Fighter Squadron F-35 pilot, before takeoff during Exercise Southern Cross 26 (SC26) at RAAF Base Darwin, Australia, July 8, 2026. SC26 showcases the collective strength of our combined 5th Generation fighter force and develops seamless trilateral F-35 maintenance enterprise with the ability to refuel, re-arm, and pilot allied aircraft which ensures the generation of combat airpower from anywhere in the region at the highest state of readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Destani K. Hill)