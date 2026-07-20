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    U.S. Pilot Flies RAAF F-35 During SC26 [Image 3 of 3]

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    U.S. Pilot Flies RAAF F-35 During SC26

    AUSTRALIA

    07.06.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    Regional Media Center - Japan

    Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), Leading Aircraftman Ethan Braund, Aircraft Structural Fitter F-35 technician, signals to U.S. Air Force Capt. Jamie Birr, 355th Fighter Squadron F-35 pilot, before takeoff during Exercise Southern Cross 26 (SC26) at RAAF Base Darwin, Australia, July 8, 2026. SC26 showcases the collective strength of our combined 5th Generation fighter force and develops seamless trilateral F-35 maintenance enterprise with the ability to refuel, re-arm, and pilot allied aircraft which ensures the generation of combat airpower from anywhere in the region at the highest state of readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Destani K. Hill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 02:22
    Photo ID: 9821899
    VIRIN: 260708-F-BT860-1171
    Resolution: 7187x4791
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: AU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Pilot Flies RAAF F-35 During SC26 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Pilot Flies RAAF F-35 During SC26
    U.S. Pilot Flies RAAF F-35 During SC26
    U.S. Pilot Flies RAAF F-35 During SC26

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    Interchangeable Teams, Trilateral Exercise, F-35, Trilateral Alliances, Agile Employment

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