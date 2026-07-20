Live-Fire Exercises Aboard USS Mason (DDG 87)

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U.S. Sailors fire M18 service pistols during a live-fire exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87), July 17, 2026. Mason is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)