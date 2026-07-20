Flight Operations Aboard USS Mason (DDG 87)

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An MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, approaches the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) during a vertical replenishment, July 15, 2026. Mason is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)