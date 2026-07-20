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    Flight Operations Aboard USS Mason (DDG 87) [Image 7 of 8]

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    Flight Operations Aboard USS Mason (DDG 87)

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    07.14.2026

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs       

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    An MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, approaches the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) during a vertical replenishment, July 15, 2026. Mason is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.21.2026 02:18
    Photo ID: 9821844
    VIRIN: 260715-N-NO146-1221
    Resolution: 1541x2312
    Size: 706.05 KB
    Location: U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Flight Operations Aboard USS Mason (DDG 87) [Image 8 of 8], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Flight Operations Aboard USS Mason (DDG 87)
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    Flight Operations Aboard USS Mason (DDG 87)

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    NAVCENT
    CSG10
    C5F
    DDG87
    5thFleet

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