Flight Operations Aboard USS Mason (DDG 87)

An MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46, approaches the flight deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) during a vertical replenishment, July 15, 2026. Mason is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.21.2026 02:18
|Photo ID:
|9821842
|VIRIN:
|260715-N-NO146-1220
|Resolution:
|2322x1548
|Size:
|684.13 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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